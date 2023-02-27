Beaches of Rosarito, BC- Jesus N.24 years old, went to his mother’s home to physically and verbally assault her, then grabbed her by the neck to threaten her with death and tell her that he would set her on fire.

According to the authorities, the young man would have assaulted his mother pulling her hair, pushing her against the wall and then putting his forearm around her neck and threatening to kill her by setting her on fire, for which they asked the woman for permission to enter the home and arrest the young man.

By having permission they apprehended Jesuswho was inside a house located on San Luis Potosí street, in the Constitución neighborhood, to later put him before the State Attorney General’s Office for the possible crime of aggravated injuries due to kinship.