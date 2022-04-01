The undefeated Mazatlan Jesus “Veneno” Arechigaand from Mexico City, José “Pamba” Valdezgave this Thursday the weight required for their fight tomorrow in the evening champion stepsfrom the promoter Zápari Boxing.

The actions will begin this Friday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. on the field German Evers.

On the scale, Aréchiga (15-0, 11 knockouts) weighed 55,700 kilograms for 55,500 of his opponent (13-5-1).

They will star in the show for eight rounds, weight super rooster

Also in the same division and in the same rounds, Rubén “Bebé” Vega (19-1-1, 11 knockouts) and the regal Bralton Muñoz (3-5-2) are in the co-star. The first weighed 55,800 kilograms and the second 55.00.

Rubén “Bebé” Vega and his opponent, Bralton Muñoz.

Rafael “Panadero” Rosas (18-1-2) weighing 57 kilograms will go against Daniel García (4-4), weighing 57,500, in a six-round fight, Featherweight.

Read more: Toluca ‘begs’ support from the fans and launches comfortable prices for tickets

More fights

In Featherweight, six rounds, Amed Medina (5-0 and 57 kilograms) vs Armando Zamora (3-2 and 57 kilograms).

In the Bantamweight fight, four rounds, Irián Aviña (2-1 and 53,600 kilograms) vs. Exon Martínez (2-1 and 53,600 kilograms).

Four rounds, Featherweight, Joshua García (3-0 and 58 kilograms) vs. Santiago Castillo (2-0 and 57,500 kilograms).

Read more: Andy Dalton Says He’s Ready to Help Jameis Winston in New Orleans

In Superwelterweight, four rounds, Juan Estrada vs. Juan Mata (both weighing 68 kilograms and debuting).

Fight four rounds, Super flyweight, Figo Ramírez (52,500 kilograms) vs. Brayan Soto (52 kilograms), both debutants.

Rafael “Panadero” Rosas from Mazatlan will face Daniel “Tachis” García (right).

Diego Mompar (3-0-1 and 64 kilograms) vs. Francisco Rojas (0-1 and 62,500 kilograms in four episodes, Super Lightweight.

FIGURE

10

fights

There will be this Friday, April 1 at the Germán Évers arena, and the first fight will be between Héctor Astorga and Gustavo Gutiérrez, four rounds, Lightweight.