With only 14 days to go before the 2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off, hopes for Jesus Manuel Corona be in the fair with the Mexican team they move away.
After having broken the fibula and ligaments of the left ankle in September, there were ample possibilities to recover to be ready for the World Cup, however, everything is lost and he will not be able to compete in the cup competition.
According to portal information Halftimethe ‘tecatito’ He still hasn’t worked on the field with Sevilla and even less with the ball, so he will be one of the main absentees for the Tricolor.
It is expected that in two weeks he will begin to touch the ball slightly, while the medical report of the Sevilla club reports that it will be in December when he will play soccer again.
It should be noted that the relationship between the FMF and Sevilla are distant, and the Spanish team has limited itself to reporting on the 29-year-old player’s state of health.
That is how Jose Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona He will not be able to be present at the World Cup, this as a result of the injury suffered in September when his foot got stuck in the grass during a training session, immediately causing his hospitalization and emergency surgery.
