Despite having won their sixth UEFA Europa League, Sevilla FC is in severe financial problems and for this reason they have made all their players transferable in order to avoid bankruptcy due to their debt of €90 million.
In this way, the Mexican Jesus Manuel Corona would be included among the transferables, as revealed by the Iberian newspaper Radio BRAND. According to the Spanish press, this debt would have caused the resignation of Ramon Rodriguez ‘Monchi’ as sports director of the club after several years of outstanding work in the Sevillian team.
According to the aforementioned source, the Mexican is one of the top candidates to leave the Spanish team, it should be remembered that the skilled Aztec was seriously affected by injuries in the last year, and that he would have offers to continue in Europe, in addition that, for years, the Monterrey Football Club has been interested in repatriating him and they could take advantage of the crisis in Sevilla to fulfill that wish.
In turn, the Mexican could make the decision to return to Mexican soccer after a successful stint in Europe in the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, especially in the Port where he stood out and became one of the best players in the Primeira Liga.
In this way, the Monterrey team could take advantage of the opportunity to acquire one of the best Mexicans abroad in order to reduce the quota of Untrained in Mexico in its squad, so it will be a matter of time to find out if this signing is viable for the picture of the Sultana of the North.
