Jesús Santrich, in Havana, during the peace negotiation process, in 2016. REUTERS

The guerrilla Jesús Santrich died this Tuesday in Venezuela in a confrontation between armed groups, according to local media. Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano has assured that they are trying to verify the fact. “Intelligence information indicates that in alleged clashes that occurred yesterday in Venezuela, alias” Santrich “and other criminals would have died,” Molano tweeted. “If this fact is confirmed, it is verified that drug criminals take refuge in Venezuela,” he added.

The dissident of the FARC, one of the key pieces in the negotiation process in Havana, remained hidden in that country because the United States claimed him for conspiring to export 10 tons of cocaine. His escape called into question the peace process between the government and the FARC, which demobilized 13,000 combatants.

This is the most important blow so far against the dissidence of what was the most powerful guerrilla in Latin America. Santrich joined another guerrilla, Iván Márquez, to continue to take up arms in hiding against the Colombian government. Both disagreed with the peace process that Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timochenko, had followed. The dissidents have been fighting for two months in Venezuelan territory against the army of that country on the banks of the Arauca River, on the border between Colombia and Venezuela. The Venezuelan defense minister, Vladimir Padrino, denounced last week that eight of his soldiers have been kidnapped by the insurgents.

Santrich’s real name was Seuxis Paucias Hernández Solarte. Jesús Santrich was the name of a murdered college classmate. He used it as a nickname in his honor when he joined the guerrillas. And with that name he has died, since he never fully returned to civilian life. When asked in 2012 if the FARC were willing to apologize to the victims, Santrich replied: “Maybe, maybe, maybe.” Years later he apologized for those words.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region