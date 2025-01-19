The Third Time
The third-to-last team also beats an erratic Betis, booed by its fans
The most veteran on the field—Kike García—made a broken still Betis in process of decomposition. At 35 years old, the Alavés striker from Cuenca showed that experience is a degree: he forced and took the penalty himself
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Jesús #Rodríguez #invites #dream
Leave a Reply