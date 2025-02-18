Dorsal 17 is still free in the Betis. In the subsidiary I carried it until a few weeks ago Jesús Rodríguez Caraballo, who was born 19 years ago in Alcalá de Guadaíra and that advances in the mythical lane of Joaquín why not … There are those who remember the portuense, although profiled in the other band. For now you saw 36, which is the number that the rivals see as a nightmare when they leave them again and again. Fast, versatile, strong, agile, incisive … Betis has a mine in Jesús Rodríguez. A different footballer, of those who leave every many years, but who has hatched in this team that sought fresh air and who sees how in his quarry he has found not only the famous surplus value that support their economy but new solutions that aim to be even better than the previous ones.

Comparing the incipient Jesús Rodríguez with Joaquín Sánchez is a risk exercise when It only carries fourteen matches in the elite But its staging does not come today, but the Alcalareño already dazzled in the skull in youth age, did so with the Betic Honor Division to reach the end and was the undisputed protagonist of the rise of the Sports Betis to First RFEF, in addition to Proclaimed European U19 champion last summer. Those responsible for the Verdiblanca quarry already saw that progression and pointed their site in the first team in a nearby term, so the club opened spaces in its bands accepting Ayoze’s departure and putting Assane on the market, who has shown that the Bet on the lower ranks is a mixture of sports and economical performance (11.5 million has left in the coffers and the Heliopolitans maintain 20 percent of their rights). The Dorsal 17 left by Joaquín after his retirement he wanted to preserve for a canterano. He took over Rodri Until its sale in September and since then Antony only dressed it in training before taking Juanmi 7. Now he waits for a new player of the house and everything indicates that Jesús Rodríguez will be, and the next campaign.

With the young Alcalareño the stage is written since he signed his renewal at the beginning of the season. Tied up to 2029 with a 50 million euros clause that is the update that the club has made for the current prices market with which the house players are shielded that begin to emerge. Now the Alcalareño is expected to be cited by the Spanish Sub 21 team In the next call by climbing steps beyond those that correspond to him by his age. Santi Denia has it well noted in his present plans and Luis de la Fuente begins to take his eye.

At the same time, Jesús Rodríguez has also appeared on the agenda of several important clubs that have commanded scouts to follow their movements and monitor him. The soccer player’s environment tries to prevent these types of situations from affecting him. «He already knows that we put cane to continue with our feet on the ground. He is very young, he knows that he is doing very well but you can’t relax, you have to continue, ”said Marc Roca at the end of the duel against the Real. Jesus has the immense luck of having close to Joaquin himself, very aware of the entire sports area and with ancestry over the youngest, who saw him, and continue to see him, as an idol on the field. That example is the best you can follow right now. It should be remembered that the portuense also debuted and highlighted with the first team with 19 years freshly fulfilled, although the difference is that then Betis was in second and now the team fights by European positions in a sequence of historical stability. It remains to be seen if Jesus follows this very brilliant line, since Joaquín in two years was already with the Spanish team in the World Cup and Japan being the protagonist.

And it is what the club now asks with his new reference player of the quarry, which surrounds his calm and that this situation is not uploaded. In that sense he has had talks with Pellegrini and Fajardo and the team captains and veterans are also close. His agents, who are the same who have starred millionaire sales in Betis in recent times (Luiz Felipe, Luiz Henrique) and also lead Johnny Cardos Later in the markets but they are not in a hurry with the good contract tied in September and with the happiness of the footballer celebrating the goals pointing to heaven to remember his grandfather, an indisputable Bético.

His career has developed entirely in Seville since after standing as a child in Atlético Oromana he was recruited by Sevilla in the Alevín category, he went to the Nervión three years later and was then captured by Betis, where he was ceded to the skull, agreed team , until the current jumps to the first team with the pause that Pellegrini always requires for these players who are emerging in the lower ranks. Shy and calm, its physical evolution has been very important to perform at a good level in the elite. The Alcalareño now leads a generation in which they are also Ortiz, Mateo, Arribas or the already transferred Assane, in addition to the fact that new values ​​of the future such as Pablo García or Manu González, among others, are expected in the Betic quarry. Betis’s commitment to La Cantera has the outstanding face of Jesús Rodríguez, who runs through the lane of 17 left by Joaquin.