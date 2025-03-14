The Betic Canterano was called by Santi Denia and Estrá in the break with the national team against the Czech Republic and Germany



Jesús Rodríguez Finally, it has been summoned by the Spanish Sub 21 team for the preparation meetings that will play the national team of the category against the Czech Republic and Germany in this league stop. The canterano of Real Betis He has become one of the sensations of this season with his irruption in the first team and has won the prize with Santi Denia’s call. Something that has not happened with Isco and Diego Llorente with the absolute.

The Alcalareño has been summoned by Santi Denia for the two preparation matches that the Spanish Sub 21 team will play this March against the Czech Republic and Germany being one of the players that is causing greater sensation in national football among young people.

On the official RFEF website, Jesús Rodríguez was not included among those selected but finally it appears in the relationship offered through social networks.

In the season of its premiere with Betis, Jesús Rodríguez accumulates 19 official meetings with the first team celebrating a goal and giving two assists, but with a tremendous overflow capacity and conditioning the rivals to stop him based on faults and the corresponding warnings.









Jesús Rodríguez has been International Sub 19 on four occasions and last summer he proclaimed European champion of the category with the Verdiblancos Yanis and Assane Canteanos, this now in him after the transfer made in January.

When Jesús Rodríguez was crushed with the Sub 21 after the meeting against Leganés he will not be able to work under Pellegrini in the two weeks of the selections stop preparing the derby of March 30.