Jesus Rodriguez was once again a highlight for Betis, just as it happened against Valladolid in Pucela, in last Wednesday’s duel against Barcelona despite the embarrassing defeat suffered in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in Montjuic (5- 1). The youth player was the one who caused the penalty that Vitor Roque would end up scoring, with that last goal and honor, and he was one of those who showed his face at the end of the match in Barcelona, ​​logically showing himself dissatisfied with the result but happy to continue adding minutes.

“I’m hurt, hurt by the result, but hey, we have to swallow it and think about the next game to try to reverse the situation,” were the first words of the winger born in Alcalá, who surrendered to the level of Ansu Fati’s Barcelona: ” Right now I think it is the fittest team in all of Europebut it is true that if we had been at a much higher level, we would have made things more difficult for Barcelona. But well, as I said, thinking about the next game, we have left this game behind and will try to learn from our mistakes on Saturday against Alavés,” reflected the youth player.

Jesús Rodríguez did not make any excuse when asked why he had happened to receive such a bag of goals and leave a competition like that: “I don’t know, I think it was a train, I don’t know, they passed over us throughout the game . Yes, it is true that we have had our chances, but well, it has also been a bit of an attitude on the part of each one and we have not come out as we should have against this great rival,” he clarified. At the same time, he believed that this is long and that there are still things to be disputed. both LaLiga and the Conference from the heliopolitan side: «Right now we understand that there is anger from the Betis because we have just lost in Valladolid and now here in Barcelona with such a bulky result, but hey, ask for calm, we are Betis and we have great players and a great squad and surely we are going to come up.”