



The youth player Jesus Rodriguez It has been the highlight of Betis in the match against Barcelona of the round of 16 of the King’s Cup. The footballer from Alcalá de Guadaíra, who started this Thursday’s match in Montjuic, starred in arrivals to the Barça area such as the pass to Vitor Roque on an occasion that took place near half-time. And already in the second half, a penalty on Jesús Rodríguez himself was transformed by Vitor Roque into the only goal for the green and white team.

After the game, Jesús Rodríguez offered an assessment of what happened, recalling that they had encountered “the fittest team in all of Europe, but if we had been at a higher level, like we usually are, we would have put things on hold.” more difficult. “You have to learn from your mistakes.”

«We have not come out as we should have against this great rival, recalled Jesús Rodríguez, who also offered an opinion on his feelings about the match from a personal level.

«Happy because I am fulfilling a dream, but today not so much because I don’t go to the next round. As long as they give me opportunities, I will try to help the team,” said the youth player at the end of the game in Barcelona.