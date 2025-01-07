The attackers participate in a session with more youth players and in which Bellerín, Marc Roca and Fornals could be seen working separately on the pitch

01/07/2025



Updated at 11:34 a.m.





He Real Betis exercised this morning at the Luis del Sol sports city under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini after two days of rest after the victory in Huesca that gave them a place in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Verdiblancos are now preparing for this Saturday’s league clash in Valladolid with the presence of several youth players and with the steps forward of footballers who are still in trouble.

The main novelties were carried out Jesús Rodríguez and Pablo Garcíawho participated in the green and white session after being in the dynamics of the reserve team the previous weeks. The march of Assane Como allows there to be a gap in the wings and the young values ​​are presented as alternatives in a first case while waiting for the market to evolve.

While, Bellerín, Marc Roca and Fornals They were doing tasks on the grass with the first team recovery team, increasing the load and their returns with the team are expected during this month of January but each one follows their own evolution.

Furthermore, it was possible to see Manu Fajardo and Joaquín following the evolution of the footballers in training and accompanying Manuel Pellegrini’s coaching staff at the start of the January transfer market in which the green and white will make several moves.