Jesús Rodríguez and Ángel Ortiz They are part of the names that the Sub 21 team plans to convene in its next citation, which federative sources add will be on March 14, one day after the return of the Vitoria de Guimaraes – Betis of the Conference League, given that the two young quarries of the Betis have broken down into the first squad and a place in the eleven of pellegrini in the two cases has been won. Temporarily their participation and performance, returning precisely this Monday to exercise with the group a few days after the return of the Verdiblancos at continental competition after the brilliant triumph against Real Madrid (2-1).

As has been confirmed ABC of Sevilleboth the young end born in Alcalá de Guadaíra and the Extremadura of Darmstadt, being the two friendly envies for the next European.

It will be March 14 when Santi Denia makes public the official summons of these two clashes outside the official competition in which Jesús Rodríguez is most likely, who at 19 years old has been the great feeling of beticism since the doors of the first team definitively knoc Czech and GermanyJesús Rodríguez adds whole after becoming the undisputed holder of the first team and having been with Isco the main protagonist of the last Verdiblanco victory, the setting before Real Madrid, after being he who caused the penalty to Rudiger that allowed the score of the Heliopolitan team to turn around.

For his part, Ortiz has not been calling for months with Spain but has had in previous stages a greater presence or tour rather with respect to his partner, given that the Extremadura coming affecting the right -handed side, with Bellerín, Aitor and Sabaly Out of play at different times, now it is the turn of an ortiz whose final call is about to be known, but that has never stopped being guarded by the sub 21 coach who already had him, Santi Denia, in previous categories.