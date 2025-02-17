The end has already caused two expulsions and five yellow in the fourteen official matches that he carries with Betis





Jesús Rodríguez is being one of the sensations of Real Betis In this section of the season. The canterano has broken into the rotation of Manuel Pellegni and has been done with a position on the left, unseatting Abde. With 19 years, the Alcalareño shines for his offensive capacity overflowing the rivals, who do not know how to stop him if it is not with fouls. And that benefits his team since he conditions the defenses that are measured to the Heliopolitans.

And is that Jesús Rodríguez is a mine to cause cards in the Betis rivals. The canterano has already achieved with his moves that seven opponents were admonished in the fourteen matches who has played. Taking into account that several of them were not complete, it is a very striking fact that evidences their ability to leave opponents and that they need to stop him based on infractions. In LaLiga has received 21 Failures in eight meetingswhich makes clear its prominence.

Just in the party against Real Sociedad Jesús Rodríguez was the protagonist of the action in which Aramburu He saw the yellow in the 6th minute after overflowing and also from the red that Gil Manzano took him out Zubeldia For slowing him as a last man.

But this was not the first expulsion of a rival for violation of Jesús Rodríguez since the Alcalareño already suffered a hard foul by Oscar Mascarell In Mallorca – Betis that caused the medicenter of the Balearic team to see the direct red. In addition, then the extreme had to be replaced.









The yellow that Jesús Rodríguez has caused in previous official meetings such as those of Barrenetxea In the Real Sociedad – Real Betis of the first round, the one of Tenaglia In Betis – Alavés, the Gavi In Barcelona – Betis of the Copa del Rey and that of Kanellopoulos In Betis – Hjk Helsinki of the Conference League.