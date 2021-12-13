Tie before him BarcelonaEven if he is not going through a good time, it is always a boost of morale for the rival team. Something that Osasuna he needed because in the last games he seemed to have lost his identity. Before those of Xavi They recovered the joy, the high pressure and played the Catalans from you to you, although they dominated the match in some sections of it. The Sadar it vibrated and celebrated the tie as if it were a victory. David Garcia, with a masterful header, he scored the first and the second was the work of Chimy, with a shoe from outside the area.

The party also served for dedications and tributes. The tribute to the sports journalist Jesus Riaño, who died on Friday and for whom an emotional minute of silence was kept. The dedication was for Son tan. This week he suffered a fracture during training. The Osasuna players took to the field with a shirt sending him encouragement and his teammate David García dedicated the goal to him, taking out the elastic with his number that they had prepared on the bench. Surely the dedication will have served to reinforce the spirit that is not lacking. Surely, Riaño will also think that this tie tastes like victory.