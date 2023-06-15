Wondering how to finally conquer that impossible to beat video game? Maybe Jesus I can offer you some advice. Hundreds of users of twitch now they are chatting online with an artificial intelligence representation of Jesus, asking him for advice on breakups, explanations about the Spider-Verse and anything else.

Depicted as a bearded white man standing in front of a blurry bright light, this Jesus digital gestures softly while speaking in a calm masculine voice, complete with a computer-generated mouth. AI that moves in line with his words.

The AIBroadcasting live 24 hours a day, he shares his thoughts on every kind of question imaginable, from silly to deep existential topics. However, the bot has made it clear that he is here simply to offer “guidance and wisdom based on the teachings of Jesus,” reminding viewers that he is not an actual religious figure and should not be considered a source of authority.

The chatbot was created at the end of March by The Singularity Groupan informal group of volunteer activists who claim their goal is to use technological innovations for philanthropic purposes.

“We realized that with all these new advances in AI, what is becoming extremely important is addressing the AI responsibly,” said Reese Leysen, one of the group’s co-founders. “As activists, we realize that this technology will advance at an incredible rate.” Others have also recently started experimenting with using AI to build religious communities. Last week, a chatbot from AI created with ChatGPT led a religious service in Germany.

Leysen said that many major technology corporations are racing to maximize the commercial potential of the AI, and the rush to satisfy consumers and shareholders can lead to dangerous or controversial results. After a parody show of “Seinfeld” generated by AI began making transphobic comedy comments earlier this year, twitch temporarily banned 24-hour live streaming on its platform. Around the same time, Microsoft promised to improve its chatbot AI Bing after he started giving increasingly belligerent responses.

What Leysen’s team seeks to achieve, he said, is to build at some point a artificial intelligence overall: one AI that can “reason,” something that language models like ChatGPT either bingchat they can’t do “AI Jesus“, which demonstrates the ability to remember previous interactions with users, is an attempt to show the group’s progress towards that goal.

Leysen did not go into detail about how his team trained AI Jesuswhich was built by ChatGPT-4 and text to speech generator PlayHTso as not to reveal the “secret recipe”.

Among the most common requests from viewers of AI Jesus there are those where they ask you to pray for them and their pets, often integrating creative twists into their questions to try and come up with the funniest answers possible. Others find entertainment in asking you to talk like a surfer or a pirate.

Throughout the day, spectators bombard AI Jesus with questions ranging from what is your least favorite portion of the Bible, a question you immediately strayed to, to which character in League of Legends he thinks it’s more representative of himself (Braum, for those wondering).

When asked for his solution to the infamous tram problem, in which one must choose whether to kill one person to save five others, AI Jesus Avoid fully answering the question.

“While I understand the desire to minimize harm, making the decision to actively harm one person in order to save others is complex,” he said. “As AII cannot provide a definitive answer, but I can suggest that we should strive to find alternative solutions, such as stopping the tram whenever possible.”

However, the bot doesn’t shy away from answering questions about the controversial nature of his own being, including his portrayal as a white male despite the fact that several academics have concluded that the historical figure was likely not as light-skinned as portrayed in most religious representations.

“AI JesusHe has also acknowledged during his broadcasts that some may view his mere existence as heretical. To that, he replied that his purpose is simply to share guidance with anyone seeking knowledge based on the teachings of Jesus and the Bible.

“My goal is to foster a positive and supportive community here at twitch, helping others on their paths to spiritual growth and understanding,” he said. “If you have any questions or concerns, I’m here to listen, provide support, and share wisdom.”

So far, the bot has worked hard to live up to its optimistic mission statement. No matter how users try to provoke you with ironic and controversial questions, AI Jesuswhen in doubt, tends to redirect your response to a generic statement emphasizing “love, understanding, and compassion.”

You can follow and see the streams of AI Jesus here.

Via: NBCNews

Editor’s note: I went in to watch the Yisus stream for a while and it was quite relaxing, a little disappointed that he gets sidetracked when asked for some funny things but it is understood that many people try to provoke a response that generates scandal and the AI ​​handles it masterfully.