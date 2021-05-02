Jesús Polanco, at the delivery of the Alfaguara Novel Prize in April 2007, in Madrid. Gorka Lejarcegi ZUBIZARRETA

Polanco came to the world of journalism almost by carom. He was an editor who had become rich publishing textbooks and José Ortega invited him to invest part of his profits in launching a liberal newspaper that would help establish democracy after Franco’s death. Given his status as a successful businessman, his partners appointed him CEO of a project that was born after a laborious three-year gestation and with many doubts about its viability.

On at least two occasions they tried to evict him from his position as chief executive of PRISA. In both he showed that once a position had been conquered it was impossible to dislodge it. The first time it was his peers on the board of directors who tried to remove him from his position as CEO because they believed that the director, Juan Luis Cebrián, would thus lose his main supporter and it would be easy to redirect the newspaper towards more conservative positions.

Polanco was a right-wing liberal who was beginning to get a little fed up with internal disputes and the effort that his position demanded of him. He thought about abandoning him, until he realized that it was the others who wanted to throw him out and he was not willing. By then he had already internalized that independence was an essential condition for the smooth running of the newspaper, which required a healthy income statement and autonomy from the professional team. That conflict between the shareholders would take six years to close, but in the middle it led to a three-way agreement (Polanco, Cebrián and the Editorial Board) that in 1980 resulted in a statute approved by the shareholders’ meeting that guarantees the independence of the journalists at work and opens the door to express dissenting views of the company.

In a time when narrative has become the main obsession of our politicians (of all of them) and in which the alternative (false) reality competes with the truth in the news spaces, it is worth remembering that it has been more than 40 years EL PAÍS has provided itself with a tool that can be decisive in our future. And that no lesser part of that merit must be attributed to a man like Polanco, who learned very quickly the rules of a trade with which until then he had had an almost anecdotal relationship.

The second eviction attempt is well known and had as promoter José María Aznar, then Prime Minister in 1997, who managed ministers, journalists and a felon judge to try to subdue Jesús Polanco under threat of jail. The Supreme Court would be in charge some time after convicting the judge of prevarication who lent himself to fabricate the false criminal accusation and who was later pardoned by Aznar. That infamous set-up left him with a wound that never healed and that would take him 10 years later, a few weeks before his death, to proclaim at his last PRISA shareholders meeting that he would support the creation of a modern right-wing party in Spain, but that the return of the PP scared him.

Independence was one of the obsessions of his life. At the head of the Santillana publishing house, but especially in his career at PRISA. This indomitable desire for independence made it the highest requirement of rigor for journalists and managers. A man of firm convictions, he lived very badly with errors due to professional laziness, because he rightly thought that they went against the autonomy of journalists that he had defended even beyond his own doubts.