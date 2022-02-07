San Luis Potosí.- The meeting on date 6 between San Luis Femenil and Toluca Femenil will enter into the controversy due to the ‘Anti-soccer’ that the Mexican team attacked. Goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez was replaced due to an injury to her left knee, an issue that the Diablitas ignored until she scored the goal for her.

While the goalkeeper was on the pitch, Mariel Román took the round and served for Stephanie Baz Ramírez to finish off the 1-0 for Toluca Femenil with the open frame, a decision that the fans of the Liga MX Femenil rejected for not having the “Fair Play ‘ nor the intervention of the central referee Yair Ugalde.

The judge did not consider the obstacle suffered by Stefani Jiménez a serious injury, so he had no intention of stopping the visitors’ attack. The Potosi goalkeeper left the field of play crying and Ivette Alvarado entered her place. For now she is valued by the club’s paramedics.

While the controversy arose at the Alfonso Lastras, the exchange of words began to sound at the field level, since the different members of Atlético demanded that the goal be annulled or that Toluca be allowed to draw due to their lack of empathy, however none of the two occurred and the game went on to finish 2-2.

THE EXAMPLE COULD EXIST

At the end of the match, the San Luis Femenil coach pointed out that a case similar to the one that occurred in the match could happen in another match, for which he would have wanted Toluca Femenil to let the “Fair Game” goal be scored so that they could be an example in professional football.

“These are values ​​that must exist in the League, in sports. As Technical Director, I put myself in Toluca’s place, the decision is complicated. I would have let myself score a goal, I would have wanted us to be an example, that’s what that we would have done in the team,” he declared at a press conference.

San Luis Femenil reached 6 points after the tie at home. Toluca Femenil added 5 units. For the next round, the rojiblancas will visit “La Perla Tapatia” to face Atlas Femenil. On the other hand, Toluca will honor Rayadas de Monterrey.

