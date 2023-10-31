A few days before the twelfth edition of Region of Murcia Gastronomica, palates are already preparing for the perfect gastronomic fusion between avant-garde and tradition. From the Murcia City Council, sponsor of the event, the delegate councilor for Tourism, Jesús Pacheco, expects that this edition “will be filled with Murcians and visitors to taste the best products made by our bars and restaurants.”

–What does hosting this gastronomic event mean for Murcia?

–Murcia Gastronomic Region, which brings together the best chefs in the country and the main references in regional restoration, is one of the great events of the year for the city of Murcia, which during these days becomes the national capital of gastronomy. After twelve years of celebration, it is a consolidated reference and thousands of people visit us, both from the Region and from other areas of the country, generating added value and economic wealth for the entire municipality. The city has shown that it is prepared to host large events, and Murcia Gastronomic Region will once again be an example of this.

–What does the Murcian recipe book contribute to a sector like this?

–Murcia has one of the best cuisines in Spain and is in the heart of the Mediterranean diet, which is a plus for our bars and restaurants, which offer local products of the highest quality. Along with that, the sector has demonstrated its great dynamism in recent years, incorporating innovation into its projects and providing the latest developments.

–You talked about bars and restaurants. What characterizes companies in the restaurant sector?

–They have demonstrated many times their entrepreneurial spirit and their great ability to overcome adversity. They are characterized by their good work and their ability to innovate, adapting to new times to provide the best service to their clients.

–Is being the epicenter of regional gastronomy during these four days also a tourist attraction?

-Of course. The Murcia brand is associated with its gastronomy; this city cannot be understood without one of the main tourist attractions. As the Murcia Gastronomic Region is a fully consolidated event on the national scene, we hope to receive thousands of visitors during that weekend.

–What does it mean for the City Council to support this initiative?

–Murcia City Council will always support any initiative that generates wealth and added value in the municipality. And Murcia Gastronomic Region, without a doubt, it is. In addition, the event will serve, once again, for the students of the ‘Murcia Emplea’ Hospitality School, of the Municipal Employment Service, to show what they are learning during their training process.