There were still three on Monday at 3:00 p.m. Four days later only one can tell his story. Óscar José Regalado is dead and he was 25 years old. Jeison Daniel Catarí has ​​been discharged from his injuries and has been placed in a preventive jail, accused of having caused the fire that has left 39 dead in Ciudad Juárez. Jesus—fictitious name—pulls up his hood and cries, shaking his head. “I escaped from migration, man. I escaped or I would also be in there. Inside there is a room with high walls that now has charred windows, inside there is a federal building, the National Institute of Migration, which on Monday became a morgue.

They were at gate 33 of the wall that separates Juárez from El Paso, in the United States, watching like vultures, attentive to the hole that leads to the other side, to sleep. Then they saw the two immigration vans arrive. With two agents per vehicle, Jesús made the calculations and began to run. He says that Jeison couldn’t do that because of “his disability”, he was lame, he had trouble walking: “That’s why they arrested him”. Óscar chose to stay with him, he knew that if he was deported he would not be able to make his way back to Juárez on his own. “He didn’t want to leave him alone, he didn’t run: to stay with him,” says this 26-year-old boy, skinny and tired, who has lost his friends.

They were used to being caught by immigration for not having their papers in order. On the first occasion, after passing through the Juárez detention center, they were sent to Mexico City, the second to Tapachula, and the last to Aguascalientes. Then you had to go back: that was time, money and danger. Mexico has become the most feared part of the route to the United States for Venezuelans. Here —they say— they face extortion, robbery, the fear of being kidnapped, of being disappeared without being able to notify their families, of being arrested, the Beast, the police, the cartels. As a shield, they form groups: they thread the family of the route.

Hundreds of migrants walk towards the border, on March 29. Nayeli Cruz

Jesús met Óscar, el Gordo, six months ago, in the jungle. They crossed the Darién and went up as brothers. She doesn’t remember when Jeison, 28, joined them along the way. They arrived in Ciudad Juárez more than three months ago —time folds and stretches in migrant memories— and they survived by cleaning car windows. It wasn’t much, but with that they held on, waiting for the opportunity to cross. They were doing that on Monday near the wall: “Seeing if we could move forward.”

The appearance of the immigration agents cut short the day, but at first it didn’t seem like more than that. When he arrived with the rest of the group, Jesús asked another Venezuelan for a cell phone to dial his, which had been left in Óscar’s backpack. He made a video call and they both answered. They sent one last photo inside the migration patrol: they come out smiling.

The brutal citywide raid had overwhelmed the Juárez detention center. Authorities—municipal, state, and federal—had been bringing migrants since morning. These stays function in practice as small jails for foreigners without papers. Detainees are separated by men, women and families. They check and remove everything from cell phones to shoelaces. Those who do not come with children are put in a large room, behind the bars.

In a video published on social networks moments before the fire, by José Alexander Leal Peñas, 21, a room with colored mats on the floor is seen, with the detainees bored, chatting or lying down. The camera pans to the bathroom and in an instant Jeison is seen. Jesús explains that the motive entered as what is prohibited enters: with money. This is also how they sometimes got cigarettes from the guards.

It is not clear how the fire started. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that the detainees burned several mats in protest because they were going to be deported. It is possible that they were going to be deported. The migrants say that the conditions in the center are fierce and include hunger and thirst. Immigration agents acknowledge that they usually do not have water to give detainees, even if they are locked up for hours. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) initially pointed out that they got the first spark by stripping some cables and later said that it still had to be investigated. The migrants insist that there are no electrical outlets on those walls that they know well. A lawyer who has filed a complaint against the delegate of the Migration Institute in Chihuahua points out that one of the detainees was able to get a lighter. It was possible to get a lighter.

There are 32 seconds of leaked footage from a security camera to cover up all the questions. In that recording you can see two sources of fire inside the cell. A migrant is seen kicking the padlocked gate. Another is seen peering through the bars to address the guards. Three officers are seen leaving the room one after the other, without even looking at the detainees. And after 15 seconds, nothing is seen anymore. The smoke has taken over everything.

Then the firemen arrive; they break the padlock, they make a hole in the building so that the gases begin to come out, they make 68 trips: they take out dead 37 men who had been alive 15 minutes before and 31 wounded —two would die later in the hospital. They pile up the bodies at the entrance of the building. The photographers capture the faces, the half-naked, charred bodies.

Óscar José Regalado is one of the deceased. Also Joel Alexander and Rannier Edelber Requena Infante and Samuel José Marchena Guilarte. All young, Venezuelans, mistreated and optimistic. Outside, their friends were waiting for them, their family far from family.

The Attorney General’s Office accuses Jeison of starting that fire. They charge him with the crimes of homicide and injuries. The same charges as three federal agents and two members of the private security company Camsa. Five of the six have already been arrested, linked to a judicial process and sent to preventive detention. According to the national arrest record, Jeison Daniel Catarí Rivas was arrested on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. by ministerial police at IMSS Hospital 35 in Ciudad Juárez. In a medical record on Wednesday he was still reported with a sensitive diagnosis.

His friends haven’t been able to talk to him, they don’t know where he is, they don’t understand and above all, they don’t believe. “Jeison was very calm,” says Jesús this Friday, already broken, “that they take out the full video of the security cameras, that what happened is seen clearly.” He has been wearing the same brown baseball sweatshirt since Monday, which is several sizes too big for him. “Look, this jacket was given to me by Fat Man, he was my brother,” says this boy who is 14,000 kilometers from his home, “I no longer care about going up, now what I want is for people to know the truth, what happened to them.”

Two migrants near the Rio Grande, wait to turn themselves in to the El Paso Border Patrol, on March 29. Nayeli Cruz

