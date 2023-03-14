Mexico.- Jesus Ortiz Paz has become one of the most famous rappers and acclaimed in Mexico, for which his fortune has been increasing with success after success.

The singer knows that he has positioned himself in one of the main music positions in the country, for which he himself recognizes his great growth and for this reason enjoy great luxurieslike walking through the streets of Mexico aboard their luxurious cars.

In fact, Jesús Ortiz Paz boasted with his fans the best and most delicious of his magnificent cara Rolls-Royce.

“Friends picked me up after I didn’t want to be fat on the date,” the rapper shared on the TikTok platform, where he revealed that he was enjoying a large plate of chicken while riding his Rolls Royce.

Unfortunately, a bad move by his companions caused the artist to spend a fortune for his little joke for social networks.

A few moments after Ortiz Paz made public the video where he looks more than happy eating a delicious chicken on his Rolls Roycethe main vocalist of Fuerza Regida spoke again on the networks with unpleasant news.

The famous confessed that he ruined the interior of his car by spilling greasy food on the floor.

“You go around showing that you eat in the Rolls Royce and look… for pend***,” said Jesús Ortiz, taking with great humor that after an inopportune braking, he has thrown all the rice and beans everywhere on the floor of the Rolls Royce Cullinan, valued at nothing more and nothing less than 20 million Mexican pesos.

According to information issued by ‘Tork’, cleaning a high-end vehicle such as the Rolls Royce, with premium vacuuming and upholstery costs an arm and a leg.