«Well: now officially retired», this is how the tweet by Jesús Ortiz, father of Queen Letizia Ortiz, begins to announce that after more than half a century dedicated to communication, he has decided to retire, although already from his own description on this network social points out: «Since 1969 in the profession of communicating: radio, print, television, digital, corporate. I have retired from my employment relationship, but not from my profession «.

The grandfather of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who will turn 72 in December, explains that the time has come to spend more time with your family and things. Married in a second nuptials with the also journalist Ana Togores, Ortiz had worked since the late eighties at Estudio de Comunicación, one of the main consultancy firms specializing in public relations on whose website he still appears as director of the training area.

The son and father of journalists, his mother is Menchu ​​Álvarez, a renowned Asturian broadcaster, a PhD from the Complutense University of Madrid and a professor of audiovisual communication. His daughter, Letizia, inherited from him her love of communication and after studying journalism she worked on television. When her engagement to the still prince Felipe was announced, she was presenting the Spanish Television news programs.

Jesús Ortiz, leads a quiet life with his partner, whom he married in 2004. He stays away from the spotlight and the last time he was seen in a public ceremony was during the 2019 Princess of Asturias Awards in which his granddaughter Leonor debuted. Despite the fact that the life of her daughter Letizia and her relatives changed the day her relationship with the heir to the Crown was made public, they all try to maintain the maximum possible normality and, like many families, they maintain immovable customs to enjoy together. Thus, every Christmas, Jesús Ortiz and Ana Togores welcome the Reyes and their daughters to their home in Pozuelo de Alarcón to taste the roscón de Reyes. After presiding over the Military Easter ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, the family moves to the house of their maternal grandfather to have a snack of this typical sweet that he sometimes prepares himself.

Although discreet and introverted with the media, he is familiar and affectionate with his people. He did this when he described his daughter in 2003 as “the most loving, dedicated, perfectionist and delicious person I know”, in telephone statements to a television program and according to those who know him, photos could be seen in his office of his daughters and his granddaughters. Currently, she tries to spend time in Asturias, with her mother, Menchu ​​Álvarez del Valle, who is already 93 years old and has also been seen supporting her granddaughter Leonor in some of the most important moments of the heiress such as during her first visit to Asturias or when the King imposed the Golden Fleece on him.