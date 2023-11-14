Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo lived his life with pride and courage. For some years now he defined himself as a non-binary person, used inclusive language, broke barriers and laid the foundations for other people from the LGTBIQ + community to make their way into spaces where they had historically been discriminated against. Baena Saucedo was the first person to obtain a non-binary birth certificate in Coahuila, the first non-binary passport in Mexico, the first voting credential with a non-binary box and the first openly non-binary person to assume a judicial position in Latin America.

Baena Saucedo published photos and videos wearing skirts, heels and carrying a rainbow fan in judicial offices on her social networks with hundreds of thousands of followers. Throughout his career, he sought the participation of people from the LGTBIQ+ community in the politics of Mexico, the second country with the most hate crimes in Latin America, with 305 acts of violence from 2019 to 2022, according to the National Observatory of Hate Crimes against LGTBIQ+ People. From Saltillo, Coahuila, he had been living in the city of Aguascalientes for ten years, where this Monday he was found dead and with signs of violence along with his partner at his home after receiving death threats due to his gender identity. he.

The long road for the right to name oneself

Baena Saucedo, 38, called herself “a non-binary and proudly homosexual person,” that is, someone who does not identify with either the male or female gender. On her professional LinkedIn profile and on her social networks she showed herself wearing a plaid skirt, black blouse and high heels. During an interview with journalist Gabriela Warkentin, in October 2022, she explained that the path to recognizing and naming herself as a non-binary person was marked by violence and discrimination from a very early age.

“For a long time I perceived myself as a woman, I liked women’s clothes, I liked the things they did, or the girl stereotypes. And this created a breeding ground for me to be discriminated against throughout my childhood, both in my family and at school,” she expressed.

But Baena Saucedo left home when his family found out about his gender identity and returned after six months without communication, after which his family decided to accept him. “I decided to forgive myself and accept myself. “When you overcome that personal limit, the rest comes in addition.”

Years later, as a student at the Faculty of Law of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, he was appointed president of the student society, where he openly expressed himself as a homosexual person. It was thanks to that experience that he entered into democratic processes and in 2006 he participated in an opposition exam to be electoral supervisor of the then Federal Electoral Institute (IFE). It was a temporary job that he combined with teaching in Coahuila, until some time later he had the opportunity to participate in an opposition exam where he competed with more than 2,000 people nationwide and obtained a permanent place in the government body, in the Electoral Court of the State of Aguascalientes.

In 2020, while participating in a strategic litigation regarding political electoral rights, Baena Saucedo decided to openly express his gender identity as a non-binary person, and in 2022 he became the first magistrate non-binary electoral in Latin America.

Since then she decided to openly express her non-binary gender identity, and began wearing makeup and heels. In his own words, “people who call themselves non-binary are those people who break with the dichotomous vision of what is meant by a man and a woman. In my case, I do not call myself a man and I do not feel like a woman, my identity, which makes me feel free, belonging and makes me develop in my personality, is this breaking of the dichotomy, of wearing men’s clothing and woman, of not having the obligation, that burden and social pressure of having to behave in a certain way,” she said.

Little by little, Baena Saucedo promoted initiatives such as the use of inclusive bathrooms, the guidelines for the inclusion of people from the LGTBIQ+ community in the court. “In the upper echelons of power, which are generally men […] Visibility allows us to normalize our presence; We want nothing more than to normalize our presence in public and private spaces. […] If it’s my turn to receive criticism, then no way,” he said in an interview in October of last year.

The use of language that makes visible

Baena Saucedo’s fight went beyond the Electoral Court of the State of Aguascalientes. He magistrate promoted an initiative so that the voter ID card had a box for non-binary people. Thus, people with this gender identity could vote with the letter ‘X’ in the sex field, instead of the letters ‘H’ and ‘M’ for man and woman. However, her gender identity led her to receive constant attacks on social networks, including hate messages and death threats.

In October of last year, she acknowledged the fear that her gender identity caused her in her early days: “When I first put on a skirt four years ago, put on heels, painted my lipstick and left my house, it was a fear.” . I broke my own glass ceiling, going out into the street and I thought that everyone was already waiting for me with a stone. Then that stone became verbal discourse, but the issue is that it is more important to overcome personal fears.”

During an interview broadcast on October 26 on the program The VerDragfrom Channel OnceBaena Saucedo spoke about the hate messages of which she was the target: “The hate speech towards me has been increasing more and more, I have seen it on social networks, but what I regret most are the death threats that I have received.” been receiving lately. […] Physical aggression follows from verbal discourse, and ends with murder,” he said.

Just a few weeks before his death, he received a certificate from the electoral court recognizing him as ‘maestre’, a historic and significant step in the use of Spanish, a language that divides words between two genders, masculine and feminine.

Alejandro Brito, director of Lettersan LGTBIQ+ rights defense group, told Associated Press that Baena Saucedo received many hate messages on social networks, including threats of violence and death, and that cannot be ignored in the investigations. “Elle, magistrade, was breaking that circle of invisibility in which this community was locked.”

