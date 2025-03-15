Juan Román Riquelme, Child of San Fernando, province of Buenos Aires, had that destiny chosen to the older or minor gods, that something that was seen in the muddy campitos and the courts of rare grass. Riquelme, from that intimate and chipped leagues football, was called for major causes: Argentinos Juniors and, finally, the mouth of his loves. He designed in the Bombonera, being who somehow carried the weight of 10, I said on 10, yes. There he was harmonizing his body, adapting to a phenotype of spiky and capable player, and giving international glories to the ‘Xeneize’ team. His signings have been complex, but let’s say that Joan Gaspart brought it to Barcelona and with Van Gaal, a man of strange passions, knew that he was not going to touch hair for those hobbies of the Dutchman. And the Argentine swan could not be cut off that way. Ronaldinho arrived, Laporta’s promise. There was no space for extra -community for Riquelme. And so Juan Román puts his way to Villarreal, where he would show European football that Argentina had a swan, that European football was soon folded, and that four years in the old Madrigal, today renowned, give much if there is an entente in the passes to Diego Forlán. Related news chromos of grandson / memories of League Opinion Si eto’o, in the name of the wise Jesus Nieto Jurado his record is enviable and his son Etienne points ways, a matter of parents. Then, as in every idol, there is a day, a specific day, in which all the delivery, the effort, remains in those semifinals of the Champions League of April 25, 2006 Part of the party against Arsenal. 0 to 1 in the second leg and in the Madrigal that is still a penalty. The most decisive moment. Riquelme gives a laugh of infinite steps back, throws and catches Lehmann. I would always get that moment recorded. It is true that in Villarreal it would have egregios moments; That 3 to 0 to Barça who had despised him on a night where he did everything. Or that Zidane asked for his shirt in his last game as Blanco. He returned to River, with a contractual stay and innerme with the yellow, and had his second golden era. Today Boca Juniors presides.

