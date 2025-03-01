



Miguel Bernardo Bianquetti, Migueli, was born in Ceuta, a land that has given the world to players like Nayim, between magic and the Rientes of two seas and three worlds.

Miguel Bernardo Bianquetti is part of the mythology of Barcelona that made the … Transition with facial sideburns, and everyone remembers that he dressed, to give strength, with a blond mustache in a pile statement of the ‘They will not pass’. Tarzan called him, and here the protagonist, since the O’Donnell of his beloved Ceuta, sent the magical epistles of his game to the other shore of the Strait of Gibraltar. It was Cádiz who brought the Peninsula to that giant that made all the strikers tremulous before him.

I entered with everything possible and the impossible to make a wall, a wall sealed in front of Nicolás Guillén’s poem. Migueli had already caught the attention, in La Tacita de Plata, Sevilla, Madrid and Barcelona. It would finally be Barcelona who, on June 2, 1973, was done with its services for 12 million pesetas.

From a modest to a great, and a ceuti of 1.83 with the jindama to enter a historic: Cruyff, Rexach and so on. Migueli passed the scenic fear, but the things of life, played his first game on November 18, 1973 at La Romareda, and was later arrested by the authorities for being the age of serving his country. When he already fulfilled his national duties, he left the mili one of the best centrals in Spanish football. A ‘German’ of Ceuta who psychologically imposed the rivals. But beyond, a man who was faithful to the Blaugran colors. And that did not come from the Barros de la Masía, which is where Barcelonism sews the fidelities beyond football

Migueli is associated with that Barcelona of Cruyff, of Rexach; A team that was putting the moral and desired bases of the global team that would come much later. His detractors remind him of Bonet; His followers see him the day he left ‘Can Barça’, hiding his tears with a yellowish towel in the locker room. A guy.











