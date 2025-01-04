Mauro Silva lives in that glorious ether that football fans savor, that football that pendulates between yesteryear and the contemporary. To think of him is to think of the midfielder of that Superdepor in which Lendoiro’s Brazilians claimed themselves, alongside the Tower of Hercules, as golden myths who shared the silent passion of Lusophone ‘saudade’. Mauro Silva was a heart, a lung, a security in the middle of the field who took advantage of what is so frowned upon today, the footballer with legs, to intercept, temper and command. There was something Italian in his dark appearance, in his pride, oblivious to the divinity of his compatriots. In almost 400 games (369 specifically) with Depor, he only scored one goal, against Valencia. It was a rough January 15th through Mestalla; the regular grass, the team that advanced in the electronic. We have to go back to that goal by Mauro Silva that is pure history of sportsmanship. Related News NIETO’S STICKERS / LEAGUE MEMORIES opinion Yes Sergi, left dagger Jesús Nieto Jurado There were players like that, with muscle and lightning, who did not have the technology to count kilometers After a centered foul with the Galicians coming up, the The ball goes to Voro’s head, who puts it as they used to do to Fernando VII, and Silva, who makes his debut for himself and for the legend and ties a match that unblocked and ended 1 to 3. The audiovisual files show the moments after the goal, when Arsenio Iglesias, that fox from Arteixo, makes a minimal grimace of approval. As if football had to necessarily be fair to that Brazilian who, wherever he could, declared himself his son. Hence Silva’s tears when Iglesias left for the long, well-watered field of eternity. Both remain in the sweet aftertaste as makers of that magical five-year period for Deportivo. Among other merits, it has a street in La Coruña, which is a street that you have to fight with María Pita herself. The exquisite remember him as the head of the wall, a knife that divided the field in two. Mauro Silva is known to be one of the main supporters of the teaching of Spanish in his native Brazil. That he has a World Cup, the one in ’94, in his bag. Also that with a single goal you can inhabit the blue and white Olympus. The effectiveness.

