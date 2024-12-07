The one who was going to resume the heroism with the laurels of Manzanares in the mid-nineties got his footballer’s card on the last day when a goal for Spain was celebrated at the Camp Nou. Minute 90, rejection, and a boy with dark looks and from the south (Quico in the camisole) gives Spain an Olympic medal that to us, those of that time, tasted like a World Cup with that same innocence with which we believed the trick of the cauldron in Montjuic or the smile of Pasqual Maragall, present in the box on the day in question and with an ambivalent smile. It was Kiko Narváez, seen from a distance, the player who best represented that stigma of touching the sky in the regular season and having to cry, always, with the National Team in mid-June. An evil that affected unrepeatable footballers. Enjoying it now, with the horny sarcasm and in the ‘arradio’, with the rich accent of Baja Andalusia, brings back the mental moviola of that goal against Cedrún that meant the permanence of Cádiz playing a promotion in which they sent the team to the afterlife. CD. Málaga.Related News NIETO CARD CARDS / LEAGUE MEMORIES opinion Yes Kempes, the ‘killer’ Jesús Nieto Jurado has his paellero corner in the city. Ambassador of his club, he left his mark and donated a shirt to alleviate the effects of DANA. There was a future in that black hair and those workmanship. I still didn’t know that the Calderón was going to accelerate like a Jerez God who, as things in life, had to leave almost through the back door; or that he would be part of Joaquín Sabina’s muses when it comes to composing hymns. We must value a Kiko who adapts to Atleti and another who kisses glory, who scores, who clears defenses by mere physical law and opens the mat for Simeone was what it was. Kiko doesn’t age. The titan’s ankles failed and he left us to rest and say goodbye to the pastures of Extremadura. The melancholic and ‘anklet’ resignation does not prevent him from making a joke, taking the world as a joke when everything is measured to the millimeter by the moral thugs. The athletic kids carried Kiko’s portrait in their wallets, poorly screen-printed wallets that were sold by the first Chinese in Puerta de Toledo, after that 96 double. He restrained the ‘imperious’ Gil and it was seen that that strange tandem made Calderón’s lively nerve work.

