Iván Zamorano arrived in a Madrid where the Quinta del Buitre dominated, a string of young people who matured very early and were history in the team’s gerund and a vindication of the quarry. The son of that long and narrow geography that is Chile, good old Iván, began to take revenge on the narrowness of his homeland by looking for the possible and impossible gaps of the Pizjuán, the Bernabéu. He landed in Barajas in ’92, already trained for Europe with the ‘Viejo Cantatore’ in Sevilla. At first, in ‘Bam Bam Zamorano’ there were lights and shadows, because every hero needs a catharsis and even more so in a square like Chamartín. The catharsis was a whim of Valdano that will be told later; First, it must be said that he brought the suspended header from his Maipú harvest; that is, a great jump and a hit on the ball with a head that almost takes on a life of its own. Related News NIETO’S CHROME CARDS / LEAGUE MEMORIES opinion Yes Sergi, left dagger Jesús Nieto Jurado There were players like that, with muscle and lightning, who that they did not have the technology to count kilometers. It happened that Jorge Valdano took over the team in ’94, with his exquisiteness and his ‘cream of the baseball intellectuality’. Preseason in Nyon. Laudrup and Redondo smiled, and the Argentine urged the Chilean striker to look for himself, now the ‘fifth foreigner’, outside of Madrid. Zamorano says ‘nastis’ and he worked so hard that in a match he made a tackle on Valdano that moved the coach’s external and internal softness. Apart from the tarascada, Valdano saw something in Zamorano’s crazy effort in that and other training sessions. . The Virgin appeared to a Cartesian and, strangely, the foundations of football were relocated. From there, Zamorano became a fixture, in the white number 9. That same year he gave the League to Real Madrid, and won the top scorer with 28 goals and associating, football things, with another whom Valdano did not take into account in principle, José Emilio Amavisca. The triumph of perseverance rewarded both. Football, like poetry, can be a matter of chance, of a kick to the ‘mister’, and of a coach who retracts with a flowery verb.

