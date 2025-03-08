Samuel Eto’o, Luis Aragonés and El Mallorca, thus, in Comandita, signed ‘those best years’ on the island. No element is separable from the other, but today the chrome goes to the talent of Eto’o and those arelands where he calmed his youth cravings … with an Aragonese who ended up being his adoptive father. At the same time.

Eto’o arrived in Mallorca, not on their song bridge, but by plane from a Real Madrid that did not know the jewel that had been transferred. Eto’o did not even reach twenty, and they could the impetus. You have to go back to a match, on December 3, 2000 at the Romareda. Luis Aragonés, the wise man of Hortaleza, takes the Cameroonian, a declaration of war between two characters: “You always change to them,” he left the player’s mouth; The bad languages ​​argue that accompanied by an “old man.” The next scene is that of Eto’o shaking by his coach. Terrible anger to which Eto’o, then asked if it is a reason to leave the club, I would say no, although if it could have given “a header to the Aragonese testa.” Oh.

What a show for football B. And what form of an open wound that would close in the most beautiful way. Time went by, some substitution, but our protagonist already took the parabienes of Son Moix. His logic internationality with Cameroon … Luis is going to ascend to his athleti, and in 2003, when the rojiblanco club dispenses with his services, he returns to Mallorca lovingly encouraged by Eto’o.

That year, the stellar team reaches the eighths of the UEFA and the press already has the story of the father and the son. Because Aragon was fundamental for Eto’o to leave Mallorca and give his best version signing for the Football Club Barcelona and enter the payroll, and yes, of the immortals.

There already in 254 games he scored in 154 goals and raised two ‘orejonas’ or three leagues. A few years ago Mallorca dedicated a mural in Son Moix. He saw Samuel excited. His record is enviable and his son Etienne points ways. Parent.