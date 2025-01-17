What a pleasure the grass whitened by the frost; the steam when one runs towards the reservoir





It’s cold enough to wean HDP, Camilo José Cela was saying in the voice of one of his characters. It’s freezing cold and brings back memories of chilblains, of Christmases spent on the first slope of January. A cold…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only