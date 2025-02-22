José Luis Pérez Caminero comes to memory as the idol, or one of them, of that Spain who went to the World Cup in North America and ended his dreams with Luis Enrique’s broken nose. It was in that game where Caminero scored a goal that, as in so many episodes, would do little. We say this because in the 1994 Caminero World Caminero, despite critics, which once blamed a certain lack of Pundonor. For a rojiblanco referent it is remarkable to play in the lower categories of Real Madrid. Before, and then, there is his time at Real Valladolid, where we set it in this stamp for what the Pinanciana capital has in the player as a backdrop of his consecration and also of his farewell. His stay at Atlético is in everyone’s magin. Who does not remember that excellent break that our midfielder made to the waist of Miguel Ángel Nadal? A little step, the ball is still, another step back and cracking, broken, mocked. Caminero generates space to focus and goal by Roberto Fresnedoso: silence at the Camp Nou and the league on track with that play that would replicate to Almodóvar in ‘Tremula meat’. Related News of Nieto / Memories of League Opinion Si Felines, taste of that ray Jesús Nieto Jurado the center of gravity low and the vision of the high game. Thus, playable day 36 of season 95-96, year where Atlético del Doublete would put the work not always weighted from the cried radomir antic. Before, in his first season at Valladolid, he had agreed with Higita, Valderrama, Onesimo … a team with a soul that had the recognition of many; ‘Here between us’ which makes it a historic Spanish football. You can still imagine their shadows in the new José Zorrilla when the fogs are opened from the heights of the Parquesol neighborhood and the so -called ‘Pulmony Campo’ is allowed to see. And Valladolid returned road when a certain decline affected him. Football, oh, which is a mood. Already in the Castilian team he performed his brew between 1998 and 2004, where after a summer Marbellí announced his retirement as a trunny footballer.

