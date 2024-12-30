The club, in full tribute to the palace, grants him the highest distinction that the Nervión entity can grant.

12/30/2025



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





In his honor, he received the greatest recognition, as it could not be otherwise, that the club of his life, Sevilla FC, can give. In the final moments of his spectacular tribute at the Sánchez-Pizjuan, the club announced that Jesús Navas was awarded the XIV Legendary Number of the Nervión entity.

The Legend Number is the highest distinction that Sevilla FC grants to its former players. Since its establishment in June 2009 under the presidency of José María del Nido, there have been thirteen distinguished players, all of them unforgettable: Juan Arza, José María Busto, Marcelo Campanal, Ignacio Achucarro, Antonio Valero, Paco Gallego, Enrique Lora, Curro Sanjosé, Antonio Álvarez, Enrique Montero, Pablo Blanco, Juan Carlos Unzué and Francisco López Alfaro.

With this distinction, Sevilla FC aims to highlight the glorious past of those honored and recognize in life the merits and sporting careers of those who, with their commitment and dedication, gave greatness to the club. Jesús Navas says goodbye to football at the age of 39 as a Legend of Sevilla FC.