



This Friday the players of the Seville They completed a new training session to continue preparing next Monday’s duel against Mallorca. García Pimienta could not count on Akor Adams, Sambi Lokonga, Tanguy Nianzou and Nemanja Gudelj. The team, yes, was wrapped by Jesús Navaswhich went to the sports city to presence the live session.

The palatial was on the grass of José Ramón Cisneros Palacios accompanying those who, until last December, were his companions.

Jesús Navaswhich still expects that it will be made who will be the Heir of his Dorsal 16he has not yet defined next to the club that Role will have after his withdrawal. Both García Pimienta and José María del Nido Carraso have given him freedom to choose his role, but for the moment he has not decided.