Sevilla trains this Wednesday morning and then Lopetegui will rest until Monday. Four days, almost five of vacations for a staff exhausted by the accumulation of meetings, which has played 44 games this season and has hardly stopped one day to rest since the November break. A team that after winning the Sixth Europa League on August 21 of last year He did not reach the two weeks of vacation before preparing for the start of LaLiga and the Super Cup against Bayern … And in which a player, Jesús Navas, barely enjoyed those five days that now he will have again. Others, like the Dutch Luuk de Jong, have had to go with their national team again.

So this will actually be like another vacation for the palace, because shortly after lifting the title in Cologne, he had to leave with Spain to play in the Nations League in September. A period, by the way, in which he played 135 of the 180 possible minutes against Germany and Ukraine. An injury prevented Luis Enrique from calling him for the last call, in November, which he had to spend recovering in the Sports City, but this time you can rest at home after a long time.

Navas, by the way, is on the lookout for renew his contract with Sevilla, which now expires in just over three months, on June 30. The palace has no doubts about wanting to continue in Nervión and at 35 years old, he will turn 36 in November, he also hopes to go to the Euro with Spain. But he will have to improve from some hip problems that have led him down the street of bitterness in recent times. Surely these mini-vacations, ‘maxi’ for him, can help him.