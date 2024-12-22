Jesus Navas spoke to the media in the mixed zone of the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of his last game as a professional with the Santiago Bernabéu shirt. Sevilla FC in front of real Madrid. Very excited, the Sevilla captain stated that “I am excited. There have been many moments and emotions throughout my career. Today, one more. Everyone’s love is impressive.”.

Asked about the cheers What they are offering to Jesús Navas in all fields Since announcing that he would retire once the calendar year of 2024 ended, the palace player said that “it is incredible. I have achieved many things, many titles, but the love of everyone is what I have enjoyed. in my Seville, with my people. There was one game left, here at the Bernabéuin the capital of Spain. For me, As a player for Sevilla and the National Team, it was like closing the circle. Everything has been wonderful. I thank everyone for that love.”

Questioned by how he defines his career professional, Navas answered that “above all, delivery and sacrificewhich is what has characterized me. There have been difficult moments and I have been there. Giving everything for my Seville and the National Team is the best.”.

Finally, he left a message for the Sevilla fans: «I am very calm about the work done and how they have taken the idea. These six months have been a gift for the problems I have had. Until the last day, giving everything. They have grasped the idea of ​​giving themselves, of giving everything. The game became difficult, but the team continued and had chances. That’s the attitude,” he assured in conclusion.