Jesús Navas has now decided to put an end to his time as a professional footballer. The palatial man hangs up his boots at the age of 39 and has become a legend not only of Sevilla FC, but also of Spanish football. And because of the level shown on the field of play, Jesús Navas has become international on up to 56 occasions, forming part of the most successful generation in the history of national football. In fact, Jesús Navas is the only Spanish footballer who has been able to win the World Cup, the Euro Cup and the Nations League with the national team. The palatial man’s career with the national team did not start until November 2009, several years after the footballer had already shown signs of his quality with his club and achieved his first successes at the national and international level. His anxiety problems prevented him from being called up until he felt ready and Vicente del Bosque, who, in addition to Luis Aragonés had been waiting for him, was finally able to count on him and made his debut for the now defunct Vicente Calderón against the Argentina team in a friendly duel held to commemorate the centenary of the RFEF. On that first occasion Navas wore the number 9, although just a few months later his first big date with the national team would arrive in which he would bet on wearing the ’22’ that has accompanied him for so many years. The 2010 World Cup in South Africa arrived and Jesús Navas participated in three games of that unforgettable tournament, one of them being the final against the Netherlands after which Spain would become world champions for the first time in its history. That career of the small footballer, then 24 years old, for the Johannesburg Soccer City side led to Iniesta’s goal, everyone’s goal of which Navas was a fundamental part.Jesús Navas, during the World Cup final played in South Africa in 2010 efeAlthough On the way to the next big tournament (the 2012 Euro Cup held in Poland and Ukraine) he would not always be part of Del Bosque’s squad, he was finally among those summoned for the aforementioned event in which Spain would be champions again. Jesús Navas participated again in three games and managed to score his only goal in the final phase of a major tournament. He would continue to count for the coach and played in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil in which Spain was decisively defeated by the host in the final, already suggesting that the change of cycle was near. That summer of 2013 he would leave Sevilla to go to the Premier League and play for Manchester City. His change of scenery would not make him lose his place in the national team, but since he did not have as much prominence with the citizens as in Sevilla, he was already left out of the national team for a long period of time. Celebration of Andrés Iniesta and Jesús Navas after reaching the final of the 2012 Euro Cup efeFive years without Navas in the national teamFive years would pass between March 2014 and March 2019, date in which his return to the team would take place at the hands of Luis Enrique selection. A couple of years earlier, Jesús Navas had also returned to Seville to experience what for many was the final stage of his career and which has continued tremendously successfully to this day, both at the club and national team level. In a year and a half he was with the current PSG coach and with Robert Moreno attending the calls, but as of November 2020 he would stop being called up, thus understanding that, except for surprise, his time as an international player had come to an end since for At that time he was already 35 years old. The rescue of Luis de la Fuente and a movie epilogueIt would not be like this thanks to Luis de la Fuente’s trust in him. The current national coach rescued him for the cause in the summer of 2023, highlighting not only his football level, which was still very high, but also his work ethic, which he saw as ideal to strengthen the locker room. With the Riojan at the head of the absolute team, Jesús Navas has only missed two calls: the first and the one announced for the September 2023 break due to an injury to his battered hip. As soon as he returned to the Spanish team, Jesús Navas was proclaimed champion of the Nations League in the Final Four held in the Netherlands. He played the entire semifinal match against Italy and 97 minutes of the final against Croatia, which would be resolved with a penalty shootout. Adding this title to his record, Jesús Navas became the first player in the history of European football to be champion with his team of the World Cup, the Euro Cup and the Nations League. The Confederations Cup, a now extinct tournament, was the only big event that eluded a tireless footballer who still had room in his tank for another great joy. Jesús Navas and Mbappé, during the semifinals of Euro 2024 EFEY is that Luis de la Fuente has kept his trust in Jesús Navas unchanged until the footballer himself has said enough. He has allowed him to wear the captain’s armband on more than one occasion and called him up for the Euro Cup held last summer in Germany and Spain was once again proclaimed champion of the competition. Once again three games for a key Jesús Navas in the Munich semifinals against France when it came to covering up Kylian Mbappé due to the suspension that weighed on Dani Carvajal. The dream summer in Germany put an end to Jesús Navas’ fifteen years as an absolute international. The footballer, who had already announced before the end of the last campaign that he would hang up his boots this December, announced in August before De la Fuente’s first list after the Euro Cup that he would not wear the Spain shirt again, generating after This is a wave of affection and gratitude towards a footballer who, of all the successes the national team has had in recent history, only missed the 2008 Euro Cup for which he still did not feel prepared.

