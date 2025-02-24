02/24/2025



Hours after becoming known that it would be part of the select group of Favorite children of Andalusiaat the request of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Navas has not been begged in the public sphere and wanted to quickly thank for the nth recognition that the institutions are from the scope that they are and have the magnitude they have, they do it reach who has undoubtedly been the most important Sevillista in the history of the Nervión Club. It should be noted that Navas as a footballer has been retired since last December of the year 2024, when he played his last match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu, and who the Sevilla prepared a great subsequent tribute in style at Ramón Sánchez Sánchez -Pizjuán with the presence of family and friends who was a real party to celebrate so many years of experience. Also of former partners and former coatings of who is already myth of Sevillismo, who still does not have a role in the present of the Blanquirrojo club but which has been seen very close to García Pimienta in recent sessions.

In a video and through its social networks, that of the Palacios has wanted to show His immense satisfaction for being one of the chosen by the Andalusian agency to remain an emblem of the Earth that saw it born in the gala next Friday, February 28, Andalusia Day, which will take place at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville. It is, as this newspaper advanced last night, of the highest honorable distinction that the Autonomous Administration sends for the exceptional or extraordinary merits, actions and services carried out for the benefit of Andalusia, an image that Navas has been projecting greatly both in his stage as a player and player Professional at Sevilla and Manchester City, who have been his clubs, and especially in the Spanish team, where Navas became the footballer For more laureate titles of always with the national team, having raised two European Champions, the last last year with Luis de la Fuente, and a World Cup, 2010, beyond the League of Nations.

He was brief but direct Navas when feeling a sincere thanks for the granting of this distinction that will undoubtedly place it again in the focus of all Andalusia. «I would like to thank all the Andalusians and Andalusians the honor of granting me the distinction of the favorite son of the region. It has been a privilege to have felt Andalusian and have taken the name of Andalusia all over the world. It is a very happy day for my family: my wife, my children, my parents, my brothers, all of them have accompanied me to achieve the proposed objectives, ”said Navas in the first instance.

“I feel Andalusian for all the pores of my body,” he added, with a fine smile, corresponding to the affection he received yesterday from the Junta de Andalucía and its president, Juanma Moreno, who was the one who officialized through his profile of X The designation of the palatial as a favorite child of the region. «And I feel proud of being born on this land, for the values ​​of work, Humility and perseverance go with me and with all Andalusians. Thank you very much for so much love, you make me feel very happy, ”