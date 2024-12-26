Jesús Navas, in the center of the image, has closed his football career

The palatial man has retired with an enviable resume and is fully among the best players in the history of Sevillian football, all concentrated between Sevilla and Betis.



12/26/2024



Updated at 07:53h.





The goodbye of Jesus Navas He has left something broken in football. The goodness of a sport full of individualistic, haughty people unaccustomed to setting foot on solid ground has been said goodbye. The charisma gained through effort, not from a…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only