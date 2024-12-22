

12/22/2024



Updated at 10:03 a.m.





Today he will play Jesus Navas his last game as a professional footballer. The Sevilla legend hangs up his boots 39 years after having disputed more than 700 matches with the Nervionense team being, with a very notable difference over the second, who has worn the Sevilla shirt the most times. Jesús Navas retires at the Santiago Bernabéu facing the second club against which he has played the most times during his career: Real Madrid.

Today’s will be match number 33 in which Jesús Navas faces off against Real Madrid. Only two were as a Manchester City playerthe rest, representing Sevilla.

The balance is clearly negative, something natural when regularly facing the best club in the world: ten wins (all with Sevilla), four draws and eighteen defeats. has noted three goals against Real Madrid, a club that has not expired since September 2018 when they won 3-0 in Nervión.

The bulk of his victories were achieved in 2006 and 2007 when he accumulated five consecutive victories in five games. In that period they won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Real Madrid both in the first leg in Nervión and in the second leg at the Bernabéu.







