Jesús Navas, (39 years old and 988 games as a professional, 705 for Sevilla), one of the last legends of Spanish football, hangs up his boots this afternoon at the Santiago Bernabéu on the day that marks twenty years since his first match. in the white coliseum, a match in which the Sevillistas coached by Joaquín Caparrós took the three points with a goal from Julio Baptista in the 19th minute. Since then, Sevilla has only was able to win two other times at the Bernabéu.

“Hopefully it can be repeated on Sunday. What better memory for Jesús and how nice it would be to end his career with a victory at the Bernabéu, which will give him a spectacular reception, as what he is, the best legend of Sevilla,” said the coach of the Sevilla team, García Pimienta, yesterday.

The Los Palacios player’s record includes, among other titles, a World Cup and two European Championships with the national team, plus a Premier League with City and two Copas del Rey and four Europa Leagues with Sevilla.

Vinícius

Does not play to comply with the card accumulation cycle

Madrid will not be able to count on being late with Vinícius, suspended due to an accumulation of cards, but Ancelotti recovers Ferland Mendy (he has overcome a muscle tear in the right quadriceps that he suffered on December 7) and can also count on Bellingham, who was injured of the Doha match, in which Madrid won its fourth Intercontinental against Pachuca.

The title has brought the smile back to Real Madrid fans after the draw in Vallecas on the last day that left a bad taste in their mouths. Ancelotti said yesterday that Mbappé has already completed his adaptation period and that this league “will be the most competitive in recent years. The champion may not reach 90 points and Atlético has the resources to fight for it.”

Madrid’s forward

Rodrygo and Mbappé

Not many changes are expected in Ancelotti’s team. Tchouaméni will continue in the axis of defense, along with Rüdiger. Valverde, Camavinga and Bellingham are fixed in the midfield and up front Rodrygo (perhaps on the left, his natural position) and Mbappé in the center seem clear.

After beating Celta on the last day, the challenge for the team coached by in December 2008) and since then they have had one draw and sixteen defeats. That victory for the Nervión team meant the dismissal of Bernd Schuster from the white bench.

Seville

Sixteen years without winning at the Bernabéu

With the absences due to injury of the winger Pedrosa, the French central defender Nianzou, the Nigerian winger Ejuke and the Swiss midfielder Sow, Sevilla recovers the youth players Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac, who are tipped to be starters. Also available is the midfielder on loan from Atlético, Saúl Ñíguez, who has recovered from the stomach virus that prevented him from training this Friday. The Bernabéu will be close to full.