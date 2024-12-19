Month full of emotions and recognitions for Jesus Navas. On this occasion, the captain of the Sevilla FC This Thursday he received recognition within the framework of the Plaza de España awards granted by the Delegation of the central Government in Andalusia, on the occasion of his retirement from the playing fields. The Sevilla youth squad will play his last game as a professional player next Sunday against the real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. In addition, this coming December 30, Sevilla will celebrate a grand farewell to the Sevilla legend at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

It has been a season full of nods to Navas. On this occasion, he was the subdelegate of the Government in the province of Seville, Francisco Toscanothe person in charge of presenting this award, after the general ceremony of awarding these Plaza de España awards, held on December 12, a week ago, without the footballer being able to attend the event as it coincided with training.

Francisco Toscano explained that the Plaza de España awards, which this year celebrate their 20th edition, recognize “those who have stood out for the defense of constitutional and democratic values ​​and also for having been able to assert the projection of the Spain brand.” .

Jesús Navas, as Toscano has highlighted, has “a great career both in his club”, Sevilla FC, and “also in England and with the Spanish National Team.” “And all of this has always been done with the utmost respect, with the utmost consideration and with the values ​​that embody the Constitution and democratic values,” he emphasized.