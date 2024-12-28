Sunday, December 22, 2024, became the final point as a footballer for an emblem of the Sevilla Football Club. Jesus Navas has closed a very extensive career that began more than 20 years ago. Two decades in the elite that have left many images to remember. And sounds that also accompanied the Sevilla youth squad’s path. ABC de Sevilla remembers 16 outstanding moments through a podcast in the football career of Jesús Navas.

The numbers frame a spectacular trajectory. A career that grew at the same speed with which it overwhelmed opposing defenders. In this podcast, 16 moments are gathered, 16 stories of a silent leader.

In November 2009, the first page written by Navas in the Spanish team was found. In a friendly against Argentina at the Vicente Calderón stadium. A day for history was not far away on the calendar. Iniesta’s goal that decided the World Cup final in South Africa. The action in which Navas left his mark.

In this third chapter of the ABC de Sevilla podcast about Jesús Navas they participate Vicente del Bosque, Pablo Blanco, Raúl Albiol, Luis de la Fuente, Paco Gallardo, Antonio Álvarez, Álvaro Negredo and Joaquín Caparrós.









16 moments. 16 stories of a silent leader. Edited by Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado, the podcast on ABC in Seville about the football career of a national and international reference. So far, the footballer Jesús Navas. Now, the legend begins.