Sunday, December 22, 2024, became the final point as a footballer for an emblem of the Sevilla Football Club. Jesus Navas has closed a very extensive career that began more than 20 years ago. Two decades in the elite that have left many images to remember. And sounds that also accompanied the Sevilla youth squad’s path. ABC de Sevilla remembers 16 outstanding moments through a podcast in the football career of Jesús Navas.

The numbers frame a spectacular trajectory. A career that grew at the same speed with which it overwhelmed opposing defenders. In this podcast, 16 moments are gathered, 16 stories of a silent leader.

A key and emotional moment in Jesús Navas’ professional career was his return to Nervión. August 2017. After four years at Manchester City, the Los Palacios footballer returned to Sevilla

In this fourth chapter of the ABC de Sevilla podcast about Jesús Navas they participate Joaquín Caparrós, Antonio Álvarez, Pablo Blanco, Andrés Palop, Pablo Alfaro, Álvaro Negredo, Luis de la Fuente, Paco Gallardo and Raúl Albiol.









16 moments. 16 stories of a silent leader. Edited by Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado, the podcast on ABC in Seville about the football career of a national and international reference. So far, the footballer Jesús Navas. Now, the legend begins.