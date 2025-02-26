Lucas Jiménez Huesa Seville

Jesús Navasformer player of Sevilla FC, thanked the Junta de Andalucía the award granted as Favorite son of Andalusia In yesterday’s previous game between Seville FC and Real Mallorca (1-1): «Happy for the distinction and proud of my land, always I try to carry Andalusia around the world». The Sevillist legend did not expect the recognition that made him know last weekend: «It has been all A surprise for methey told me Sunday. I am very proud to be Andalusian and have these values ​​».

They have already passed more than two months Since ‘El Duende de los Palacios’ disputed his last meeting In Sánchez Pizjuán as a professional player in league competition in front of the Celtic (1-0), but Navas continues to go to the field whenever he can like one more fan: «It is not easy to be in the standsaccustomed to being playing in the field. There are more nerves up, but I try to support colleagues».

However, he declared that he is very comfortable by enjoying his leisure After his withdrawalbut without neglecting other sports hobbies that are less demanding: ” Almost every day I go out with the bike to do sports because I am very nervous and I like being moving. There does not suffer so much hip. ”

The former soccer player, a native of Los Palacios and Villafranca, took stock of the stage in which he is at the moment of the nervous campaign: «We are in a Quiet situation that helps us to be better in the field. In addition, with the ideas you convey García Pimientamake us in a good situation ».