The occasion was well worth it. Jesús Navas, legend of Sevilla FCsaid goodbye to his stadium as a professional footballer. For this reason, after the victory against Celta (1-0), the still Sevilla captain appeared in the press room of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, for the last time as an active player. His first intervention was to thank the press: «I want to thank all the media for their treatment during these years. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for how you have been,” he expressed.

Of course, Navas commented on his feelings after all the moments experienced in the last hours and days. «There are many emotions, many moments lived. When the referee whistles, I go all out for my Sevilla. Give everything, despite my problems. I want them to keep this legacy. This hobby deserves everything«. That was precisely the job that he gave himself during these first six months of the season: »This team rises and is what I wanted. These six months, for me, have been crazy. This year I won the European Championship with tremendous problems, but for my country and my Seville. Today we woke up with the news that three colleagues could not be there, but three others have left.” Following this beginning of the course and his role in the locker room, the palace man once again stressed that »my first goal was to be in front. He knew of my problems, of not knowing if tomorrow I could continue walking. I stay calm because they have gotten an idea. I wanted them to know what it’s like to wear this shirt and this hobby. It has been something very emotional; I have told them that every training session has to be special.”

He was also asked about the achievements he achieved throughout his long and successful professional career: «I have achieved many things, many titles. I have made my Seville happy, which is what I have fought for since I was a child.. Also to my country with the National Team. I am left with not having changed since the first day. People tell me if I know what I have done and have that profile. That’s what got me this far, the values ​​of a Sevilla player, dedication and courage. Give everything for my fans, for Puerta y Reyes. I want whoever wears this shirt to give what I have given. This number is sacred, just like that of Kings; This shield and this club are sacred.”

He also emphasized his way of being, stating that “I have tried to work with humility and simplicity, the values ​​that my parents have taught me. I have tried to give everything for my Seville. The most beautiful thing is having the love of everyone, of my country and my Seville«.









Regarding his number, 16, he was clear when saying that “this number belongs to Antonio. I have tried to carry it with pride, until the last day. It’s what you deserve. All the titles go to him and Reyes. I think they’re proud of me, for sure. That’s why I’m happy and that I haven’t changed since day one. What I have tried the most has been to give love to my Seville.” He also sent a message to the youth team, referring to this Sevilla – Celta game in which the reserve team players played a leading role. »Give everything, as they have done. One has scored a goal, it seemed like he had been in first class for ten years. The homegrown players bite and so do the others. They have given everything for me and for the fans«he commented.

Regarding his last week as a professional, he admitted that “I am as I have been this last year, giving my all. I will be two days without walking and it will be complicated. We have given three points and I’ll stick with that. There is still a game left.

Finally, after having experienced his last official match at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, Navas highlighted his most special moment experienced in this stadium: «There is a goal that changed the history of our Sevilla. changed everything. Puerta’s goal opened the doors to more finals, to everything we achieved. Everything we do, the delivery, is for him and for Reyes. That was a key moment,” he concluded.