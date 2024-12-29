Jesús Navas González (Los Palacios and Villafranca, 1981) hangs up his boots as the best player in the history of Sevilla FC. No one has defended the Nervionense shirt more times or won more with the Sánchez-Pizjuán team, where they won eight titles. He also leaves as a record man for the Spanish team, with which he became the only footballer to win four championships. During his time in England, he touched silver three other times in the ranks of Manchester City. A youth player from the Utrera highway, he has always carried the memory of Reyes and Puerta with pride and pain. Because Navas is not only gifted as a footballer but also as a person. He has always been the same boy in his town. On the street. With the people, with Sevillismo. Tears. Football stops enjoying a legend.Countdown. Now, a tribute and retirement from active football for Jesús Navas. How do you live these hours? Well, I have been experiencing many emotions for a long time, for several months… they are mixed feelings, of all kinds, and I try to assimilate them, handle them in the best possible way. I want to live in the moment, enjoy my life. If I hadn’t been a footballer, what would Jesús Navas have been? Well, I don’t know, I’ve always enjoyed football. Yes, I like cycling too, but the truth is that football is my life. Cycling, yes, is something I will be able to do because my hip doesn’t hurt there, because I have no impact. I like it and I also enjoy watching it. With football I can’t take the bike, but when it’s over I will have something there to enjoy. Can you get the idea of ​​what’s coming? I always like to be linked to Sevilla. Now I’m focused on what’s next for me after the last few very special games. There are many emotions. I want to enjoy this with my Sevilla, with my fans, until the last second. Behind his brilliant career he has always had the support of an entire fan base, his wife, his children. How important has that bond been, that great emotional support? Above all, affection is important, I think it is the most beautiful thing. It is the love of everyone that has helped me in my way of being from day one. And I sincerely believe that that is the greatest thing. I have gained that in the happy moments, of course, but also in the complicated moments, which there have been. In the beginning I had them. I also suffered a lot with the losses of Puerta and Reyes, my friends, we were together a lot. Do you say that the beginnings were very hard? It was not easy, it is complicated. I was in my town playing. At 15 years old I arrived in Seville and in two years I was practically in the first team. In the end that is a very big leap for me. You know me, you know how simple and calm I am. It was a drastic change. Have your siblings also been a relevant support for you? All of us siblings always support each other a lot. Maybe I have shared more time with my brother Marco, because he was in football with me. In the end it is also an example of effort, of sacrifice. In general, in the family we have helped each other a lot. My wife is always there with me. He has many people around him, who have helped him, who love him and have given him advice. But have you ever had to say ‘this is going to be done as Jesús Navas says’? (Laughter) In the end, my family, as I tell you, has very, very strong values. Very, very good. And with regard to my way of being and what they have instilled in me, the truth is that I am grateful to God for everything he has given me and I have been able to enjoy, because what I have achieved has been very beautiful.Jesús Navas poses for ABC Manuel GómezTell us the two sporting moments that stand out from your career at Sevilla. My debut and the first UEFA. After so long I was able to win that title for the fans. It was something incredible. For everything it has meant and what came after. For that great goal from Antonio Puerta that he gave us and opened the doors to a final and all the titles that have come since. It was him, it was Antonio who started it all. We always carry him in our hearts. From Sevilla to the national team, where he has won everything. Honestly, what does it feel like to win a World Cup? That’s… that’s unique. Defending my country is the greatest thing and having been able to do it up to the age I am is a privilege. I leave as the oldest player to win titles with Spain. It is truly the greatest thing for me, to have been able to defend my country and bring joy to the people. Did you expect that Luis de la Fuente would call you in the last stretch of your career and also to continue winning titles with the national team? I I always feel prepared. I always have that hope because I live to give everything at Sevilla FC to be able to be in the national team, which is the best for me. Defend my country, bring joy there. My wife knows well what I’m talking about. The five years that they didn’t call me I was always aware of when the list came out, I looked at it to see if it was there and when it didn’t see me it was hard for me. It’s perseverance, working despite the pain, being there training like I am is what makes you reach my age achieving things. And suddenly, football ends. Have you assimilated it already, do you see yourself without going to training every day to prepare for the games? No, I don’t see myself. The truth is that I am not prepared for it. My whole life has been playing football. And, well, finally the time comes. It reaches everyone. For me, with the hip situation… you try to assimilate it and enjoy these moments. If I didn’t have the pain in my hip, I understand that this withdrawal would not have been considered. I recover very quickly. Every three days I want to play and I am strong in that sense. But, of course, the problem is the hip. When I play a game, the entire game, because the next day I can’t even walk. There was talk at the time about a life contract for Navas. Do you have an idea of ​​what you would like to do from now on? No, we have not thought beyond that, especially because I want to enjoy these moments of farewell, assimilate this with my fans, with the love of everyone. . I think it’s the biggest and the first. Then, the rest will be seen calmly. You have achieved another very difficult thing in Seville, which is the respect of the fans of the eternal rival, Betis. Yes, what I experienced on the day of Joaquín’s farewell was incredible. I was there at the Villamarín and it was impressive when they applauded me. Then, leaving with the car, they stopped me… my brother was driving and he told me ‘Jesus, you don’t know what you’re achieving, what you’ve achieved is very complicated, that the rival team is cheering you on.’ I am very proud. It’s incredible to be able to feel the love of everyone like this. The best thing, I am clear, is to be a good person. His love for the Spanish team «My wife knows it well. The five years that they didn’t call me, I was always aware of when the list came out. It was hard» Jesús Navas Sevilla FC Are you aware of everything you have achieved? No. While I’ve been playing, they’ve told me this, they remind me, but it’s something I still have to assimilate. I am like that. Humility is what has made me get here. And once I finish, I will surely realize what I have achieved. It is my way of being and I think it is what has made me achieve all this. Would you have liked to retire with Sevilla in a better sporting moment? We have come from two very difficult years and despite that I wanted to be here, knowing that these Six months for me were going to be very hard, because I already knew what my body was telling me and the situation my hip was in, and yet, I wanted to be there in that transition from the club, from the team, helping the youngest players. . And I think that this year, in that sense, we are calmer. Have you given your physique, your integrity, to the team? Yes. I have given everything. My soul, my body, everything for Sevilla. There have been games that I couldn’t walk with my children the day before… this was the case of the Getafe game, for example. I ended up playing and scoring the goal. It was something incredible. One is surprised by the strength. My wife tells me why I go so far… I answer that it is my life, it is football and it is what I enjoy. The last one, his goals to remember. Undoubtedly, those that meant titles. In the final of the Copa del Rey in 2010, which Diego Capel and I scored. I have also scored in some finals in England. And the goal that was not yours that you will remember most? Iniesta’s World Cup goal. It is the dream of a child, the dream of everyone, of the entire country. The greatest joy you can experience. Do you read the ABC? Yes, of course. Since I was little at home. And my father also has clippings of everything. Of all my years. He has albums of all the moments, from when I was appearing in the newspaper. The truth is that yes, I have always been attentive.

#Jesús #Navas #body #soul #Sevilla