It’s over. Jesus Navas He has played his last game as a professional footballer, leaving Sevillismo and Spanish football a bit orphaned. The palatial man was the last of the members of that old guard of La Roja, who gave so much joy more than fourteen years ago, although this is nothing if compared to his history with Sevilla. In the blink of an eye, they have passed twenty years active and the ‘duende of Los Palacios’ has said his final goodbye when Díaz de Mera Escuderos has blown the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday, December 22.

Navas did not want to miss the opportunity to step on the grass of this imposing stage for the last time, and it is just 20 years since the youth player made his debut in the Madrid fiefdom. The Sevilla legend has been farewelled in hostile territory with dignity, just as a person like him deserves. Closed ovation and tearsmany tears. Even Carlo Ancelotti wanted to hug him with affection.

With the almost 30 minutes today, Navas leaves with 949 games behind him705 with Sevilla, 183 with Manchester City, 56 with the national team and five with the under 21. Or what is the same, of the 20 seasons he has played in the elite, 18 have been in the club of his loves . Not in vain, he is the player who has defended the Sevilla jersey the most in its entire history and has had the privilege of living through Sevilla’s most golden era, contributing his grain of sand at each stage. He is also the Sevilla player with the most honors in the club, and will be for a long time, because he has set the bar high.

He has not been the most orthodox leader in a locker room.but without a doubt the most inspiring. In a world dominated by charisma and the most authoritarian leadership, Navas has dedicated a life to sacrifice and effort, with humility and silence. Constant work seasoned with a lot of talent and quality, which has made him one of the most important Spanish footballers of the 21st century.









Today at the Bernabéu, Jesús Navas did not start, but he did enjoy his last half hour of play and lived it with intensity, like all of this last week. The palace man came well prepared to this match to contribute like any other piece, but with the logical pinch of knowing that the clock was advancing. The team was overwhelmed by Real Madrid in practically the entire match, but their entry stopped the bleeding and even he gave a backheel pass to Isaacwhich the Lebrija native narrowly missed. He has not been able to leave with a victory under his arm, but the feeling that has been left this Sunday is that the result has been the least important. There have been months of tributes, awards and farewells, but the final fireworks still remain: the event on December 30 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.