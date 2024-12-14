You can’t even sleep a wink, and recognizing it is like seeing it run down the sideline. know Jesus Navas that this Saturday will be a very special one in the almanac of your soul. Even though the calendar indicates that at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Sevilla – Celta at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium due to the 17th league matchday and order, today Nervión says goodbye to a legend who is a legend among all the legends. The truth is that the legendary palatial footballer will end his time as a professional player when the match against Real Madrid ends, but before that he will already live sip by sip his farewell in what has been, is and will be his home as it is the house in the one that all sevillistas dream of

«It is difficult to sleep, I wish time would stop…How many memories and emotions lived together,” Navas wrote on his social networks last night, who seems truly moved in every act, in every interview offered, in every detail that the Sevillistas have with him, for everything that follows living and what remains to live, at least until the tribute scheduled for December 30 in which Sevilla FC will say goodbye in style to the elf of Los Palacios, to whom they will say goodbye with a big party to which all Sevillistas are invited.

«Amazed by so many displays of affection. Happy therefore, how much I love you, my Seville,” Navas continued typing in a message that has already been shared by hundreds and hundreds of Nervion fans who will surely not leave their captain alone this Saturday or the most special days that they now have to enjoy, with aromas of nostalgia. They will also be at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, December 22, when what will officially be the last chance to see Navas playing professional football starts at 4:15 p.m. The Madrid coliseum will give international echo to the Sevillian’s farewell.

Difficult to sleep, I wish time would stop… So many memories and emotions lived together, and amazed by so many displays of affection. Happy therefore, how much I love you my Seville pic.twitter.com/9RlZupzq6F — Jesús Navas (@JNavas) December 13, 2024

Just yesterday it was discovered what was going to be the last shirt that Navas was going to wear in a league event at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, taking advantage of the visit of a Celta that without fear of misunderstanding will also pay a sincere tribute to who in turn is History of the Spanish soccer team. With a patch that well summarizes his legacy: ‘Legend’, Navas holds one of the four Europa League wins, two in the old UEFA, with the Nervión team in a silhouette that is now eternal in Sevilla. This same Saturday the series of farewells begins and no one wants to say that they were not there.