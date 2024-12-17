This Tuesday it was celebrated in the Central Theater of Seville the gala for the delivery of the Andalusia Sports Awards 2023 with which the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of Andalusia honors the best representatives of Andalusian sport. Sevillian representatives have had their place in this event in which two national football legends such as Jesús Navas and Joaquín Sánchez They have been recognized “for their extensive sporting careers and achievements.”

The two footballers received a special mention now that Jesús Navas’ career will imminently come to an end and that Joaquín’s was concluded during the aforementioned year 2023. The still Sevilla footballer referred to what he experienced last Saturday in his last home game in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán upon arrival at the event: «It is complicated. They are moments lived, joys, the affection of everyone and one does not stop crying. It’s complicated because it’s been my whole life playing football and seeing it end is difficult, what to do tomorrow, but I feel the love of everyone. “Everything has turned out wonderful.” Joaquín Sánchez attended the Betis shareholders meeting that was held at the Barceló Renacimiento Hotel, but he also escaped for a few minutes so he could also be present at this event.

I get a lot of messages. What I experienced was impressive and I was always grateful. The nicest thing is that people recognize that I have never changed. There are many years, many moments lived and joys. What happened was amazing, incredible and I enjoyed it a lot.

However, both the Sevilla and Betic emblems were not the only representatives of Sevillian sports at the 2023 Andalusia Sports Awards. Sevilla FC received the award in the category ‘Best Men’s Team’ for the achievement of the UEFA Europa League title in 2023. Unicaja de Málaga was also awarded in this category for the Copa del Rey title won last year.









Besides, the Sevillian Ana Cantero Herrero was awarded in the category ‘Athlete with the Best Academic Record’ “for her achievements in the European Canoeing Championships, where she achieved second place in C2 500 meters, fourth place in the World Championships in the same distance, and the first place in the Spanish Sprint Championship, as well as for the academic results achieved, with an average of 7.75 in Baccalaureate.

Other winners

The Ministry of Culture and Sports also wanted to award the ‘Best Athlete’ award to the Granada walker María Pérez, the ‘Best Athlete’ award to the Malaga rower Adrián Miramón, and the ‘Best Athlete with Disabilities’ award to the Huelva athlete. José Nicolás Castaño or the award to the Malaga shooter María Sonia Rivero Fernández for ‘Best Athlete with a Disability’.

Likewise, Javier López Martín from Huelva received the ‘For the Promise of Men’s Sports’ award and Paloma Castro Bravo from Malaga received the ‘For the Promise of Women’s Sports’ award.

The ‘Best Women’s Team’ was awarded to CD Balonmano Costa del Sol and the recognition for ‘Best Sports Manager’ went to the Jaén Paraíso Interior futsal team. Likewise, like Jesús Navas and Joaquín, Antonio Rafael Conde, representing the Andalusian referee team, and Jacinto Garzón, representing the Andalusian coaching team, had a special mention.