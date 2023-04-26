On Tuesday afternoon, agents of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) arrested Jesus Oscar Navarro Garatewho acted as Director of Administration and Finance of Mexican Food Safety (Segalmex).

The former official was wanted by the authorities since he is responsible for, allegedly, having diverted 142 million 440 thousand pesos from the organism.

According to the National Registry of Detentions, the capture took place at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jesus Navarro had assumed the position in 2020 after his predecessor Rene Gavira Segestre was linked to proceedings for alleged acts of corruption.

Likewise, in April of this year, a judge linked to the process Fernando Hiram Zurita Jimenez for his probable participation in operations with illegal resources in the Segalmex diversions.

The arrest of the former financial director joins ten others that are related to the millionaire embezzlement of Segalmexan organization that has been severely hit by corruption.

The former financial director will take his process in jail since the judge decided to ratify the precautionary measure of informal pretrial detention. He is currently being held at the "Altiplano" Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 1, in Almoloya de Juárez, awaiting the conclusion of the complementary investigation, for which a period of no more than three months was set.