This Sunday, April 2, the former head of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Jesus Murillo Karam, transferred to the National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez, confirmed his lawyer.

“Yes. They transferred him a while ago. The only thing we know is that they saw him delicate and the decision was made to take him to Cardiology, we still do not know the exact reason and how he is doing. As you know, there are several conditions he has,” he said Xavier Lopez.

In addition, and according to information from the Mexico City Security Secretariat, a special operation was deployed for the transfer of Murillo Karam, in which elements of the Penitentiary System also participated.

Since last March 17 of this year, the former official was admitted to a hospital after presenting complications in his state of health since he has suffered from different diseases since he entered jail, according to his own lawyer.

Among the diseases that Karam supposedly has are: Chronic lung disease, systemic arterial hypertension and cerebral vascular insufficiency.

Murillo Karam has been detained at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the North Prison, in CDMX, since August 19, 2022, as he faces charges for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of torture, forced disappearance of people and against the administration of justice, related to the investigations into the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa.